On This Day: Paris Liberated From The Nazis

German resistance melted away during the night. Most of the 20,000 troops surrendered or fled, and those that fought were quickly overcome.
By John AmatoAugust 25, 2024

A dark history for France took place during WWII, and much of the world for that matter.

But on August 25, 1944, after more than four years of Nazi occupation, Paris is liberated by the French 2nd Armored Division and the U.S. 4th Infantry Division.

Here in the US we are in a fight to stop the rise of a MAGA cult that wants to turn America into a theocratic, fascist regime. At the heart of it all is Demented Donald.

Hitler was able to gain power by embracing the crackpots of Germany. Trump has embraced every extreme right wing provocateur and outfit.

Open thread away...

