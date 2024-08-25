On This Day: Paris Liberated From The Nazis

A dark history for France took place during WWII, and much of the world for that matter.

But on August 25, 1944, after more than four years of Nazi occupation, Paris is liberated by the French 2nd Armored Division and the U.S. 4th Infantry Division.

Here in the US we are in a fight to stop the rise of a MAGA cult that wants to turn America into a theocratic, fascist regime. At the heart of it all is Demented Donald.

Hitler was able to gain power by embracing the crackpots of Germany. Trump has embraced every extreme right wing provocateur and outfit.

