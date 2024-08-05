Sanders Proposes 'Moonshot' Bill To Combat Long Covid Emergency

After seeking public comments on long Covid legislation, Bernie Sanders on Friday unveiled a bill to help tackle the crisis "that is affecting more than 22 million adults and 1 million children across the United States—and millions more around the globe." Via Common Dreams:
Long Covid "can include a wide range of ongoing symptoms and conditions that can last weeks, months, or even years" after an initial infection, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can include brain fog, fatigue, heart palpitations, mood changes, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, and difficulty sleeping.
The Long Covid Research Moonshot Act of 2024 would provide the National Institutes of Health (NIH) with $1 billion in mandatory funding per year for a decade to support studies, the pursuit of treatments, and the expansion of care for U.S. patients impacted by the condition.
As Sanders' (I-Vt.) office highlighted, the bill would:
Require the NIH to establish a long Covid database, advisory board, and a new grant process that would accelerate clinical trials;
Fund information gathering and public health education;
Require any new treatments developed by the NIH to be reasonably priced so that every patient can receive it;
Fund multidisciplinary long Covid clinics that provide comprehensive, coordinated care—especially in underserved, disproportionately impacted communities; and
develop and implement best practices for clinical care and social services.
"For far too long, millions of Americans suffering from long Covid have had their symptoms dismissed or ignored—by the medical community, by the media, and by Congress," said Sanders, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP). "That is unacceptable and has got to change."
It would be nice if they could get this off the ground. I for one am tired of doctors who, when I tell them I have long covid, ask me what it is and what my main symptoms are. Because long covid patients are largely invisible.
I've pretty much given up. I don't even remember the last time I woke up not wanting to go back to sleep, but you never know. If the Dems take both houses (and isn't it a shame that Republicans wouldn't dream of signing on just because it's the right thing?), maybe we can get this off the ground.