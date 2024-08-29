Senate Candidate Is Very Confused About Philadelphia Cop Cars

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick doesn't actually live here. (He's a billionaire who flies in on his private jet.) So you can imagine how Bob Casey's campaign reacted after his X account confused Philadelphia, Mississippi with Pennsylvania’s biggest city. Via The Hill:

McCormick’s X account shared a clip of a news report from a local Mississippi news station reporting on a shooting that police said was carried out by an alleged gang member from El Salvador. The account took aim at Vice President Harris and Casey over their policies on immigration in the post. “MS-13 gang members are terrorizing Philadelphians because of Harris & Casey’s radical open border policies,” McCormick captioned the post.

The post was deleted minutes after it was posted, ABC 27 reported.

A spokesperson for Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), his opponent in the key Senate race, shared a communications team a screenshot of the post. “Dave, this story is from Philadelphia, Mississippi — not Philadelphia, PA,” Maddy McDaniel, the communications director for Casey, wrote on X. “Philly cop cars look like this — hope this helps!” she added, along with a photo.