Team Weird Forfeits The Labor Vote

While membership in unions is still really low, unions are enjoying a 70% approval rate - the highest that it's been in 70 years. Labor unions have shown that they still have some muscle lately, from the epic wins by Shawn Fain and the UAW to the successful organizing of Starbucks workers. In other words, it's not a group to blow off if you happen to be running for office, say something like President of the United States.

Team Harris Walz knows the score and are making a concerted effort on Labor Day. Kamala Harris will be stopping in Detroit, where I'm sure Shawn Fain will have another stellar speech. Then Harris is going to meet Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, another strong union city. Meanwhile, Doug Emhoff will be visiting Newport News, Virginia. And Tim and Gwen Walz will be attending LaborFest in Milwaukee, that horrible city that The Orange Felon loves to hate.

Walz will be joined by his wife, Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz, at the Milwaukee Area Labor Council's event, the Harris campaign said Friday. The campaign earlier this week said the Walzes would be in Milwaukee but on Friday confirmed the stop at LaborFest 2024. "As part of the most pro-union administration in history, Vice President Harris has created millions of good-paying jobs," the campaign said in announcing the visit. "Governor Walz, a former union member himself, passed the most pro-worker package of laws in Minnesota’s history — making it easier to form unions, strengthening worker protections, cracking down on union-busting, and giving workers paid leave."

On the other hand, Team Weird is being weird again and completely blowing off organized labor. Again.

Trump’s campaign had no publicly announced Labor Day weekend events on the calendar early Friday afternoon.

Except for scabby rats like Sean O'Brien, we union members tend to notice and remember such slights like that. Just as we remember the people that keep us in mind and commemorate the day we celebrate the people that made America and keep it going.