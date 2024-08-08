Terror Plan To Attack Taylor Swift Shows Foiled In Austria

Swift cancelled three shows out of an abundance of caution.
By Susie MadrakAugust 8, 2024

If there's one thing we know, religious extremists hate joy, especially for women. Via the New York Times:

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been canceled in Austria after officials announced the arrest of two men whom they accused of plotting a terrorist attack in Vienna, with one of them focusing on several stadium shows the singer had planned for this week.

[...] Officials in Austria said at a news conference on Wednesday that two men had been arrested and accused of plotting a terrorist attack. One of them, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, had recently pledged allegiance to the Islamic State online and had focused on the Eras Tour as a potential target, said Franz Ruf, an Austrian public security official.

Law enforcement carried out a raid at the man’s home in Ternitz, a town south of Vienna, and found chemical substances, Mr. Ruf said, noting that officials sent a bomb squad to the home.

Recently, her fans became a target for a violent attack in England last week, when three young girls died in a knife attack in Southport during a Swift-themed dance class. A 17-year-old boy was arrested.

