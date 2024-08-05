Tim Scott Is Really Committed....To The Bit

He reportedly got married this weekend.
Tim Scott Is Really Committed....To The Bit
By Red PainterAugust 5, 2024

Well, Tim Scott is apparently really committed....to the bit AND his new wife? Congrats to the happy couple on their wedding. Scott married interior designer Mindy Noce in a South Carolina ceremony.

LOL, a little on the nose here...

The Post and Courier had all the details!

The wedding took place on Saturday night at an "intimate evening ceremony at the chapel at Seacoast Church on Long Point Road." Bible passages were read and the newlyweds had their first dance to "Swayin' to the Music (Slow Dancin')" by Johnny Rivers.

Friends, family and Republicans filled the chapel. Guests included Kevin McCarthy, Sen. John Thune, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. James Lankford, Sen. John Barrasso, former Rep. Mark Walker, former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, and Trey Gowdy.

The couple began dating in 2022 and got engaged earlier this year.

In all seriousness, I do wish them a lifetime of happiness!!!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon