Tim Scott Is Really Committed....To The Bit

Well, Tim Scott is apparently really committed....to the bit AND his new wife? Congrats to the happy couple on their wedding. Scott married interior designer Mindy Noce in a South Carolina ceremony.

Oh wow. Tim Scott actually got married pic.twitter.com/sJJuOOhOGp — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 4, 2024

LOL, a little on the nose here...

The Post and Courier had all the details!

The wedding took place on Saturday night at an "intimate evening ceremony at the chapel at Seacoast Church on Long Point Road." Bible passages were read and the newlyweds had their first dance to "Swayin' to the Music (Slow Dancin')" by Johnny Rivers.

Friends, family and Republicans filled the chapel. Guests included Kevin McCarthy, Sen. John Thune, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. James Lankford, Sen. John Barrasso, former Rep. Mark Walker, former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, and Trey Gowdy.

The couple began dating in 2022 and got engaged earlier this year.

In all seriousness, I do wish them a lifetime of happiness!!!