JD Vance Praises Candidate Who Wants Forced Birth For Child Rape Victims

JD Vance calls Tudor Dixon great.
By John AmatoAugust 29, 2024

JD Vance spoke at a campaign rally Tuesday near Big Rapids, Michigan, where he introduced a failed Republican gubernatorial candidate as the "great Tudor Dixon," even after she defended forcing children to give birth after being raped.

Ron posted video on August 17th, where Dixon is asked about 14 year-old rape victims. It comes from two years ago.

HOST: Who was raped by somebody who was, you know, 14 years old as a victim, why not allow that person to have an abortion?

DIXON: You know, I've talked to some other legislators about this, and they've met the same people that I've met who've told their story of once this child knew they were in their second or third trimester, and I am that child, you know, that I've heard, I've talked to those people who were the child of a rape victim, and the bond that those two people made, and the fact that out of that tragedy there was healing through that baby.

It shouldn't be up to a legislator or a political hack to decide who gives birth, especially after a child has been raped. The "bond" she imagines as a "healing" is the fantasy of someone who will lie and say whatever to bolster their authoritarian needs.

This shows the depravity of Republicans like Dixon, JD Vance, and the Evangelicals who comprise the MAGA cult.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
