Tulsi Gabbard Claims She's Now On The Terror Watch List

Local Hawaii lawmakers are pissed after being told by some unnamed whistleblower that Tulsi Gabbard was placed on the terror watch list. The former congressmember is widely believed to be a Russian asset -- including by Hillary Clinton, and she's claiming it's retaliation for attacking Kamala Harris. Sure, Jan! Via Hawaii News Now:

The Air Marshal National Council says whistle-blowers told them that Gabbard is included in the Quiet Skies program, which monitors “elevated risks to aviation security.”

Reports say at least five agents and two explosive detection canine teams were following Gabbard and her husband last month.

Their joint statement said in part:

The people of Hawaii love Tulsi and your actions have offended us for your attempt to ruin her reputation without explanation. Again, as leaders in the State of Hawaii, we remind you that this is not China or Russia and our government is not to overstep the boundaries that have been set by our US Constitution nor should ever attempt to weaponize its regulatory powers. You have embarrassed the State of Hawaii in our eyes, and we plead with you to clarify this without hesitation.