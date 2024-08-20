WATCH LIVE: Democratic National Convention, Day 2

Today's convention speeches range from Bernie Sanders and JD Pritzker to former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Watch with us!
By Karoli KunsAugust 20, 2024

The theme for tonight is “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Here's the full schedule (All times are Central Time):

5:30 PM

Call to Order

The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Gavel In

The Honorable Mitch Landrieu
DNC Night 2 Co-Chair and Committee Co-Chair

Invocation

Rabbi Sharon Brous
IKAR

Imam Dr. Talib M. Shareef
The Nation’s Mosque

Pledge of Allegiance

Joshua Davis

National Anthem

Aristotle “Aris” Garcia Byrne

Remarks

Jason Carter
Grandson of President Jimmy Carter

Remarks

Jack Schlossberg
Grandson of President John F. Kennedy

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Two: The Economy”

The Honorable Malcolm Kenyatta
Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives

6:00 PM

Remarks

Kyle Sweetser
Former Donald Trump voter

Remarks

Stephanie Grisham
Former Trump White House Press Secretary

Remarks

Nabela Noor
Content creator

Remarks

The Honorable Gary Peters
United States Senator, Michigan

Remarks

Kenneth Stribling
Retired Teamster

7:00 PM

Roll Call

Remarks

Minnesota Delegation

Remarks

California Delegation

8:00 PM

Host Introduction

Ana Navarro

Remarks

The Honorable Chuck Schumer
United States Senate Majority Leader

Remarks

The Honorable Bernie Sanders
United States Senator, Vermont

Remarks

The Honorable JB Pritzker
Governor of Illinois

Remarks

Ken Chenault
American business executive

Remarks

The Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham
Governor of New Mexico

9:00 PM

Keynote Remarks

Angela Alsobrooks
Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Maryland; Long-time mentee of the Vice President

Remarks

The Honorable John Giles
Mayor of Mesa, Arizona

Remarks

The Honorable Tammy Duckworth
United States Senator, Illinois

Remarks

Douglas Emhoff
Second Gentleman of the United States

Remarks

Michelle Obama
Former First Lady of the United States

10:00 PM

Remarks

Barack Obama
44th President of the United States

Benediction

Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr.
African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7th Episcopal District
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America
Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

This live stream is courtesy of C-SPAN, who is airing it without interruption.

Consider this your open thread...

