WATCH LIVE! DNC Day 3: 'A Fight For Our Freedoms'

Tonight's speakers include Pete Buttigieg, Nancy Pelosi and Bill Clinton, along with many more but the highlight will be when Governor Tim Walz accepts the nomination for vice president.
By Karoli KunsAugust 21, 2024

I'm not sure how they're gonna top that roll call of the states last night, but I'm sure they'll find a way.

Tonight's speakers include Pete Buttigieg, Nancy Pelosi and Bill Clinton, along with many more, but the highlight will be when Governor Tim Walz accepts the nomination for vice president. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is also slated to speak, as is Governor Josh Shapiro (That ought to be a barnburner).

A performance by John Legend is on the list for tonight, according to several sources. It's rumored that Pink, Stevie Wonder and Maren Morris are performing, too, though they are not confirmed for tonight.

I'll post the full schedule as soon as it's available.

Watch with us and share your thoughts in the comments. If it's like the last two nights, it'll go long and be amazing.

UPDATE: The full schedule is below

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Alex Hornbrook
Executive Director of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Gavel In

The Honorable Cory Booker
United States Senator, New Jersey

Invocation

Sri Rakesh Bhatt

Sri Siva Vishnu Temple

Bishop Leah D. Daughtry

The House of the Lord Churches

Pledge of Allegiance

Students from Moreland Arts & Health Sciences Magnet School from St. Paul, MN

National Anthem

Jess Davis

Presentation of Honorary Resolutions

The Honorable Jaime Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Joined by Vice Chairs The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ken Martin, Henry R. Muñoz III, Treasurer Virginia McGregor, and Finance Chair Chris Korge.

Remarks

Mini Timmaraju
President and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All

Remarks

Alexis McGill Johnson
President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Remarks

Cecile Richards
Reproductive Rights Champion

Remarks

Kelley Robinson
President of the Human Rights Campaign

Remarks

Jessica Mackler
President of EMILYs List

Remarks

María Teresa Kumar
President and CEO of Voto Latino

Remarks

The Honorable Tom Suozzi
of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York


6:00 PM

Welcome Remarks

The Honorable Cory Booker
United States Senator, New Jersey

Joint Remarks

The Honorable Aftab Pureval
Mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio

The Honorable Cavalier Johnson
Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Joint Remarks

Rashawn Spivey and Deanna Branch
Lead pipe removal advocates

Remarks

The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware

Remarks

The Honorable Grace Meng
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Three: Freedoms”

The Honorable Jared Polis
Governor of Colorado

Remarks

The Honorable Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida

Remarks

The Honorable Suzan DelBene
Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

Remarks

The Honorable Keith Ellison
Attorney General of Minnesota

Remarks

The Honorable Dana Nessel
Attorney General of Michigan

Joint Remarks

Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg
Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Performance

Maren Morris
American singer-songwriter

7:00 PM

Remarks

The Honorable Veronica Escobar
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Remarks

The Honorable Chris Murphy
United States Senator, Connecticut

Remarks

The Honorable Javier Salazar
Sheriff of Bexar County, Texas

Remarks

The Honorable Pete Aguilar
Chair of the House Democratic Caucus

Influencer Remarks

Carlos Eduardo Espina
Content creator

Remarks

Olivia Troye
Former Trump administration national security official

Remarks

The Honorable Geoff Duncan
Former Lieutenant Governor of Georgia

Remarks

The Honorable Bennie G. Thompson
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi

Remarks

Sergeant Aquilino Gonell
Retired United States Capitol Police Officer

Remarks

The Honorable Andy Kim

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New Jersey

Influencer Remarks

Olivia Julianna
Content creator

Performance

Stevie Wonder
American singer-songwriter and musician

Remarks

Kenan Thompson and Guests on Project 2025
American comedian and actor

8:00 PM

Host Introduction

Mindy Kaling

Remarks

The Honorable Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader

Remarks

The Honorable Bill Clinton
42nd President of the United States

Remarks

The Honorable Nancy Pelosi
Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives

Remarks

The Honorable Josh Shapiro
Governor of Pennsylvania

Remarks

Alexander Hudlin
Jasper Emhoff
Arden Emhoff

Remarks

The Honorable Catherine Cortez Masto
United States Senator, Nevada

9:00 PM

Performance

Amanda Gorman
National Youth Poet Laureate

Remarks

The Honorable Wes Moore
Governor of Maryland

Remarks
The Honorable Pete Buttigieg

Performance

John Legend
American singer-songwriter

Sheila E.
American singer and drummer

Remarks

The Honorable Amy Klobuchar
United States Senator, Minnesota

Remarks

Benjamin C. Ingman
Former student of Governor Walz

Remarks

The Honorable Tim Walz
Governor of Minnesota

Benediction

William Emmanuel Hall
Lead Pastor of St. James Church in Chicago

Discussion

