WATCH LIVE! DNC Day 3: 'A Fight For Our Freedoms'

I'm not sure how they're gonna top that roll call of the states last night, but I'm sure they'll find a way.
Tonight's speakers include Pete Buttigieg, Nancy Pelosi and Bill Clinton, along with many more, but the highlight will be when Governor Tim Walz accepts the nomination for vice president. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is also slated to speak, as is Governor Josh Shapiro (That ought to be a barnburner).
A performance by John Legend is on the list for tonight, according to several sources. It's rumored that Pink, Stevie Wonder and Maren Morris are performing, too, though they are not confirmed for tonight.
I'll post the full schedule as soon as it's available.
Watch with us and share your thoughts in the comments. If it's like the last two nights, it'll go long and be amazing.
UPDATE: The full schedule is below
5:30 PM
Call to Order
Alex Hornbrook
Executive Director of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
Gavel In
The Honorable Cory Booker
United States Senator, New Jersey
Invocation
Sri Rakesh Bhatt
Sri Siva Vishnu Temple
Bishop Leah D. Daughtry
The House of the Lord Churches
Pledge of Allegiance
Students from Moreland Arts & Health Sciences Magnet School from St. Paul, MN
National Anthem
Jess Davis
Presentation of Honorary Resolutions
The Honorable Jaime Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Joined by Vice Chairs The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ken Martin, Henry R. Muñoz III, Treasurer Virginia McGregor, and Finance Chair Chris Korge.
Remarks
Mini Timmaraju
President and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All
Remarks
Alexis McGill Johnson
President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Remarks
Cecile Richards
Reproductive Rights Champion
Remarks
Kelley Robinson
President of the Human Rights Campaign
Remarks
Jessica Mackler
President of EMILYs List
Remarks
María Teresa Kumar
President and CEO of Voto Latino
Remarks
The Honorable Tom Suozzi
of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
6:00 PM
Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Cory Booker
United States Senator, New Jersey
Joint Remarks
The Honorable Aftab Pureval
Mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio
The Honorable Cavalier Johnson
Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Joint Remarks
Rashawn Spivey and Deanna Branch
Lead pipe removal advocates
Remarks
The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware
Remarks
The Honorable Grace Meng
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Three: Freedoms”
The Honorable Jared Polis
Governor of Colorado
Remarks
The Honorable Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida
Remarks
The Honorable Suzan DelBene
Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee
Remarks
The Honorable Keith Ellison
Attorney General of Minnesota
Remarks
The Honorable Dana Nessel
Attorney General of Michigan
Joint Remarks
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg
Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin
Performance
Maren Morris
American singer-songwriter
7:00 PM
Remarks
The Honorable Veronica Escobar
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Remarks
The Honorable Chris Murphy
United States Senator, Connecticut
Remarks
The Honorable Javier Salazar
Sheriff of Bexar County, Texas
Remarks
The Honorable Pete Aguilar
Chair of the House Democratic Caucus
Influencer Remarks
Carlos Eduardo Espina
Content creator
Remarks
Olivia Troye
Former Trump administration national security official
Remarks
The Honorable Geoff Duncan
Former Lieutenant Governor of Georgia
Remarks
The Honorable Bennie G. Thompson
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi
Remarks
Sergeant Aquilino Gonell
Retired United States Capitol Police Officer
Remarks
The Honorable Andy Kim
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New Jersey
Influencer Remarks
Olivia Julianna
Content creator
Performance
Stevie Wonder
American singer-songwriter and musician
Remarks
Kenan Thompson and Guests on Project 2025
American comedian and actor
8:00 PM
Host Introduction
Mindy Kaling
Remarks
The Honorable Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader
Remarks
The Honorable Bill Clinton
42nd President of the United States
Remarks
The Honorable Nancy Pelosi
Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives
Remarks
The Honorable Josh Shapiro
Governor of Pennsylvania
Remarks
Alexander Hudlin
Jasper Emhoff
Arden Emhoff
Remarks
The Honorable Catherine Cortez Masto
United States Senator, Nevada
9:00 PM
Performance
Amanda Gorman
National Youth Poet Laureate
Remarks
The Honorable Wes Moore
Governor of Maryland
Remarks
The Honorable Pete Buttigieg
Performance
John Legend
American singer-songwriter
Sheila E.
American singer and drummer
Remarks
The Honorable Amy Klobuchar
United States Senator, Minnesota
Remarks
Benjamin C. Ingman
Former student of Governor Walz
Remarks
The Honorable Tim Walz
Governor of Minnesota
Benediction
William Emmanuel Hall
Lead Pastor of St. James Church in Chicago