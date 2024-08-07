Wisconsin Senatorial Race Just Doubled Down On Weirdness

Dan Bice of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that California banker Eric Hovde, who is playing the part of a mail order senatorial candidate for Wisconsin Republicans, is now feeling pressure from the right and that he just might not be the weirdest candidate anymore in that race..

Thomas Leager Credit: Gun Owners Rights, Inc A third candidate for the senatorial race is one Thomas Leager, who is running for the America First Party. Leager is a MAGAt's MAGAt. Among Leager's many claims to infamy include being a former lobbyist for a gun nuts group, championing Killer Kyle Rittenhouse and actively leading a movement to not save lives during the COVID pandemic.

But there's more. There's always more:

Among other things, Leager is calling for abolishing the FBI, closing the borders, eliminating the federal income tax, halting all foreign aid until the U.S. debt is under $100 million, passing a constitutional amendment recognizing fetuses as legal persons, bringing troops home and protecting children from "radical gender theory."

But perhaps the thing that really sets Leager apart is that he claims to be an unindicted conspiracist in the attempted kidnapping of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

However, don't count Hovde out yet, especially when it comes to weirdness. The pornstached man is apparently feeling that Leager is a threat to his campaign and is responding with an amazing amount of paranoia:

"The Democrats have put on the ballot for the Senate race a candidate who's under the brand 'America First,'" Hovde told conservative talker Jay Weber on WISN-AM (1310) on July 22. "I was like, 'Who the hell is this?' Well, we finally did the investigation. It's a Democrat plant to try to siphon off votes from me." Hovde concluded that Democrats "will stop at no level to hold on to power," including putting Leager on the ballot. The GOP candidate ripped the media for not reporting on these political hijinks.

Apparently, a banker from California running for office in Wisconsin is not a plant but a Wisconsinite running for the same office is a plant. Who knew? Of course, Hovde offers no proof to support his wild accusations.

So, gentle reader, I ask you, who is weirder - the antisocial MAGAlomaniac or the MAGAlopmaniac who thinks the other guy is a lefty?