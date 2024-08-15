WV Lawmaker Arrested For 'Overt Act Of Self-Gratification'

Per news reports, West Virginia State Senator Mike Maroney was arrested for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct when he went to a gaming parlor and began to beat the odds, so to say:

“This stemmed out of an investigation that began on Sunday, August 4th, around 12:00 noon, 12:30 p.m., wherein the Glendale Police Department received a call from two female employees at a local gaming parlor about a man that was committing an overt act of sexual gratification in the gaming parlor. Chief Vogler responded at that location and found Michael Moroney [sic][/sic] in the gaming room alone and was identified by the females just as the person that they saw on the surveillance video.”

Against all the odds, Moroney is actually being held accountable by his fellow Republicans (you just knew he was a Republican, didn't you?!) and Senate President Craig Blair has pulled all committee assignments from Maroney:

“Above all, I am deeply concerned for our friend and colleague, Senator Mike Maroney. The facts that have emerged are troubling, and I am disappointed. However, in this time, our primary focus is on the well-being of Senator Maroney. To give him appropriate time to dedicate to his personal issues, I have removed him as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Resources and have relieved him of all other committee responsibilities. Like all citizens, Senator Maroney is entitled to full due process as this matter works its way through the legal system. We join in prayer for our friend Mike and his family as he deals with these issues. While the charges are still under investigation, if true, this allegation is obviously not up to the standard of what we expect from our elected leaders in the State Senate of West Virginia.”

Then again, Blair wasn't laying a lot on the line by yanking Maroney from the committees, since Maroney lost his primary earlier this year and will soon be sent forth from the body of the state senate in a few months anyway.

As they say, different strokes for different folks.