Alina Habba Repeats Russian Talking Points On Fox News

Alina Habba, an adviser and attorney for Donald Trump, downplayed allegations that Russia had paid right-wing influencers by trying to link Vladimir Putin to Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

During a Sunday interview with Habba on Fox News, host Jason Chaffetz said he doubted the Department of Justice's claims that Russia paid conservative podcasters.

"It's not just that the Department of Justice is saying, oh, Russia, Russia, Russia again," Chaffetz opined. "I don't know that I trust them because they've spun this in such a way to push the voters in the past that these people are all for Donald Trump."

"And it's just, I don't know that I trust them," he told Habba. "What about you?"

"You're asking me if I trust the Department of Justice?" Habba replied. "I represent Donald Trump. There's nobody who's been more persecuted in the last three and a half years in an attempt to interfere in the election, I assure you, Jason."

She asserted that the media and DOJ had wrongly pushed a "Russia, Russia, Russia hoax" regarding the 2016 election.

"A $10 million payment to some podcasters who had no idea, from some ties allegedly to Russia, is now going to try and make a spin on Russia backing Trump," she complained. "Well, the last I heard, Putin announced that he was backing Kamala Harris and her, quote, infectious laugh."

"I think Americans really need to be wary about where they get their news," Habba added. "That's why, frankly, I trust you and others that I know will get the right news out there."

The Associated Press noted that Putin was joking when claimed to endorse Harris last week.

So let me get this straight...



Just yesterday Russia gets busted financing useful idiots Tim Pool, Benny Johnson and many others to help Trump win the 2024 election and today Putin endorses Kamala Harris?

This is how dumb Putin thinks MAGA is.



Watch the journalist, audience and… pic.twitter.com/cmGoSrpfzZ — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 5, 2024

Russian state TV propagandists laugh at Americans who buy into Putin's phony "endorsement" of Kamala Harris. https://t.co/Pp4P5fm0ao pic.twitter.com/M2VNBFuMZa — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 7, 2024

Seems she didn't get the memo from her boss.