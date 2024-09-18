Kamala Harris: ‘My Heart Breaks’ For Springfield, Ohio

Kamala Harris’ comments to the NABJ were quite the contrast to Donald Trump’s dumpster fire.

Donald Trump’s handlers cut short his appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists after 34 minutes because he went so far off the rails. Kamala Harris answered the panel’s questions calmly and rationally for 45 minutes.

Predictably, one of the questions was about the horrific results of Trump’s and Vance’s lies about immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

Unlike the other guys, Harris sounded presidential as she spoke with compassion about how Trump and Vance have endangered an entire community.

“My heart breaks for this community,” Harris said, “a whole community put in fear.” She spoke of elementary school children who were unable to go to school on school photo day because of threats incited by Trump’s and Vance’s lies.

“When you have that kind of microphone in front of you, you really ought to understand at a very deep level how much your words have meaning,” Harris continued. “I learned at a very young stage of my career the meaning of my words could impact whether somebody was free or in prison.”

“When you are bestowed with a microphone that is that big, there is a profound responsibility that comes with that,” Harris added. “It means that you have been invested with trust to be responsible in the way you use your words, much less how you conduct yourself, and especially when you have been and then seek to be again president of the United States of America.”

Harris also pointed out that the same guys who claim to care about law enforcement are causing law enforcement resources to be consumed by needless threats by “spewing lies that are grounded in tropes that are age-old.” She was referring to Donald Trump's history of refusing to rent to Blacks and his full-page ad in The New York Times calling for the death penalty for the later-exonerated Central Park Five.