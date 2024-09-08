Lara Trump HUMILIATES Herself W/ HILARIOUSLY TERRIBLE New Song

When Lara Trump became co-chair of the RNC, it surprised no one she pledged to use all of the committee's resources to help Donald Trump. But what nobody could've predicted was Lara would find time to pursue a singing career w/ a metal-scraping-pavement voice.

There's a screaming goat in here - and it sounds better than Lara. Barry Manilow. FAR better than Lara. And Obi-Wan Kenobi explains to us the galactic destruction wrought by Lara's singing.

Thankfully, the one thing she isn't doing is helping any Republican win any office. So we can laugh at that, too.

