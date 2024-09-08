Lara Trump HUMILIATES Herself W/ HILARIOUSLY TERRIBLE New Song

There's a screaming goat in here - and it sounds better than Lara.
By Cliff SchecterSeptember 8, 2024

When Lara Trump became co-chair of the RNC, it surprised no one she pledged to use all of the committee's resources to help Donald Trump. But what nobody could've predicted was Lara would find time to pursue a singing career w/ a metal-scraping-pavement voice.

There's a screaming goat in here - and it sounds better than Lara. Barry Manilow. FAR better than Lara. And Obi-Wan Kenobi explains to us the galactic destruction wrought by Lara's singing.

Thankfully, the one thing she isn't doing is helping any Republican win any office. So we can laugh at that, too.

If you like these videos and don't want to miss any, go to YouTube and subscribe to Cliff's Edge.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon