Latest Tim Walz 'Scandal' Draws Howls From Internet

Seems that Tim Walz's Trump-loving brother did not have the dirt on his little brother that Republicans had hoped for.

"Jeff Walz and his younger brother have not spoken since their younger brother, Craig’s, funeral in 2016 — aside from his wife texting Gov. Walz “happy birthday” and a brief phone call last month through their mother," according to NewsNation.

Source: Raw Story

Declarations from Tim Walz's brother promising the Minnesota governor isn't the "type of character" America wants as vice president drew laughs on social media Wednesday after revelations of the latest Walz "scandal" — his car sickness as a child. Politico's afternoon Playbook reported that Jeff Walz's proclamation of "stories I could tell" about his brother has conservatives wondering about the latest dirt on the Democratic running mate. Jeff's claim "sparked delight in MAGA world over comments he made on Facebook suggesting that he supports Trump’s campaign and has reservations about his sibling," Playbook wrote. According to the elder Walz, the "stories" indicated that the governor was "not the type of character you want making decisions about your future." When questioned about the "stories," however, the Walz brothers, who still live in Nebraska, explained that they were nothing untoward. Rather, Tim Walz, as a child, would get profoundly motion sick. “I’ll give you one example,” Jeff Walz said to News Nation. “My little brother, when we were younger, we would go on family trips in a station wagon. And the thing was, nobody wanted to sit with him, because he had car sickness and would always throw up on us, that sort of thing.”

Tim Walz's conservative older brother, Jeff, told NewsNation that the "stories" he alluded to in a recent Facebook post are limited to stuff like puking on his siblings due to car sickness when they were kids. pic.twitter.com/TRJNJ1ZQmv — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 4, 2024

As one might expect, these revelations had Twitter in stitches.

From the geniuses who brought you “Tim Walz pet someone else’s dog” and “ Tim Walz lied about his tolerance for spicy foods”, here comes the latest Tim Walz scandal:



He… got car sickness as a kid. lmfao pic.twitter.com/AgVRXNkSQE — sam (@sam_d_1995) September 4, 2024

And here's the blockhead in question, having given an interview to NewsNation.

In an exclusive interview with NewsNation, Gov. Tim Walz's brother, Jeff Walz, says his Facebook comment declaring he's “100% opposed to all” of Gov. Walz's “ideology” was never meant to influence the general public. More: https://t.co/qU3K0ept6f #VargasReports pic.twitter.com/81OMKhI9OY — NewsNation (@NewsNation) September 3, 2024

And truth.