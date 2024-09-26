MAGA Mike Gives Dumbest Ever Response To Colleague's Racist Post

Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins left a vile post on X to disparage and dehumanize Haitians, adding to the frenzy his party created over legal immigrants in this country. Higgins was responding to the charges filed against Trump and J.D. Vance by a nonprofit representing the Haitian community due to the threats and chaos Haitians are forced to endure over the baseless attacks from the former President and his VP pick.

Higgins, of course, made it even worse.

“Lol. These Haitians are wild," he wrote in the now-deleted post. "Eating pets, vudu, nastiest country in the western hemisphere, cults, slapstick gangsters... but damned if they don’t feel all sophisticated now, filing charges against our President and VP."

"All these thugs better get their mind right and their ass out of our country before January 20th," he added.

Sounds like a threat, Clay. His President is Joe Biden, and his vice president is Kamala Harris. Trump and Vance are candidates. I'm just trying to be fact-y here. But House Speaker Mike Johnson had his back when a reporter asked about it.

"Clay Higgins is a dear friend of mine and a colleague from Louisiana," said Johnson, who needs better friends. "And a very frank and outspoken person. He's also a very principled man."

"And I think he tweeted, I didn't even see it, but he tweeted something today about Haitians," he continued. "And he was, he was, he was, he was approached."

"He went to the back," Johnson said. "I just talked to him about it. He said he went to the back, and he prayed about it, and he regretted it, and he pulled the post down."

"That's what you want a gentleman to do," he added. "I'm sure he probably regrets some of the language he used. But, you know, we move forward. We believe in redemption around here."

Higgins prayed the racism out of him, you guys, and immediately regretted being a vile piece of shit. Problem solved!