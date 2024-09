The Mahablog: Lax gun laws and flakes with guns.

Other Words: Why the far right lies about immigrants.

News Corpse: Trump's promise not to sell his Truth Social stock may land him in financial and legal peril.

ProPublica: Judge Aileen Cannon failed to disclose a right-wing junket.

Tax Policy Center: Tipped workers and their income taxes by state.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.