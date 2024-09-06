Prediction Professor Says Harris Will Be The Next President

According to Allan Lichtman, the professor who's correctly called the results of every U.S. presidential election since 1984, Kamala Harris will defeat Republican rival Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 election. Via CNBC.com:

It’s the latest election prophecy from Allan Lichtman, an American University distinguished professor who boasts of having successfully predicted the results of every U.S. presidential race since 1984.

Lichtman revealed his decision Thursday morning in an op-ed video for The New York Times.

“The Democrats will hold on to the White House, and Kamala Harris will be the next president of the United States,” Lichtman said in the video.

“At least, that’s my prediction for this race.”