'Racist Sh*tbag' Ted Cruz Called Out Over Racist Sh*tbag Post

Haitian migrants are not eating neighborhood cats in Springfield, Ohio. That lie, which has been debunked, came from a Facebook post. The typical Republicans, including J.D. Vance and Elon Musk, spread the story anyway to stoke fear among their base.

Republicans who support the guy who bashes "childless cat ladies" are concern-trolling about cats. One of those people is Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, one of the most unlikeable political figures. So, of course, he posted a meme about the fabrication, complete with laughing emojis.

The 'racist shitbag' was called out on Xitter.

I'd say "what the fuck" but Ted Cruz being a spineless, racist shit bag and being a service bottom to Trump even after he insulted his wife is honestly very on brand for this sorry excuse of a state representative https://t.co/51pX94VBkh — Craig (@craign471) September 10, 2024

I'd consider donating to Colin Allred just for this tweet https://t.co/wMbcgzGC0x — Jackson 🚩🇵🇸 (@TheRockettMann) September 10, 2024

Fuck you! Spinless bitch. You think this racist garbage is funny? You're the one who left his dog to freeze when you abandoned this state during the freeze. Fuck you. I hope you enjoy your kids getting older and hating you. Enjoy never having a moment of peace in public you bitch https://t.co/dif83wzPAN — Kate Baldwin 🇵🇸 (@Kate_Baldwin) September 10, 2024

Only a sick fuck like you would find that funny.

You're a fucking disgrace to the US & it's pathetic that you let Trump make fun of your wife's looks & your father, but remain 1 of his most shameless sycophants.

The only way you'll ever be of use is if you become an organ donor. https://t.co/AcOnf5CvFA — Michelle💙💜🪷 (@MichelleNJ85) September 10, 2024

Please vote for Colin Allred so none of us have to suffer more of this fearmongering and smarminess substituting as governance. https://t.co/XMjx2GtqKf — Michele (@UnimpressedTX) September 9, 2024

I spent two years as a missionary in South Florida, much of it serving in communities with a significant number of Haitian immigrants. They are some of the kindest, most welcoming people I have ever met.



So let's call this 👇 what it is: Racist, disgusting, pathetic garbage. https://t.co/ucGFUhksqQ — Steve Pierce (@steve_pierce) September 9, 2024

The Republican party relies on dehumanizing Black people, women, migrants, and the LGBTQ community. Instead of governing effectively, Republicans like Ted Cruz are more focused on engaging in provocative online behavior, seeking validation through likes on a shithole site like Xitter.