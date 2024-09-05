Roger Stone Spreads Fake AI-Generated Sick Smear Of Tim Walz

The king ratf**ker with a giant Nixon tattoo on his body calls Walz wacky.
By John AmatoSeptember 5, 2024

An AI-generated story about Gov. Tim Walz and horses supposedly from 1995 was posted on reddit and blew up on MAGA social media.

It's pretty disgusting. Snopes immediately debunked it. No, Walz Didn't Get Stomach Pumped After 'Neigh-borhood Dare Gone Wrong'

The reddit user has since deleted the post.

The claim made its way to Xitter, where it also quickly gained traction. One post, which featured an image of what appeared to be a newspaper article about the alleged incident, garnered more than 3.8 million views, as of this writing.

We looked into the story and the supposed news clipping, and found that both were entirely fake and the clipping was likely AI-generated.

Any fake story is good enough for the king of ratf*king.

STONE: What about Tim Walz?

He's just wacky.

The guy is wacky.

There is no other way to say it.

He accuses J.D. Vance of being weird, but I've seen the stories.

He's the guy who had to have his stomach pumped for swallowing horse semen.

That seems pretty wacky to me.

If anyone would swallow horse semen it would be a drunken Roger Stone.

MAGA is freaking out and using AI to try and humiliate the Harris-Walz ticket. The level of desperation is palpable.

It will only get worse.

