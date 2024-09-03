Tim Sheehy Caught On Audio Talking About 'Drunk Indians At 8-a.m.'

The Montana GOP Candidate was caught making racist remarks at a fundraiser last year.
Credit: PBS Screenshot
By Ed ScarceSeptember 3, 2024

An interesting strategy for appealing to the Native American vote, which in Montana is considerable, 6.7% according to the 2020 census. As Tim Sheehy says on the captured audio, “Sheehy brags about roping and branding with members of the Crow Nation. He says “it’s a great way to bond with the Indians while they’re drunk at 8:00 a.m.”'

Keep talking, Tim.

Source: Native News Online

Char-Koota News, the official news publication of the Flathead Indian Reservation, on Thursday published an article that contains audio of Montana GOP senatorial Tim Sheehy making racist and disparaging comments about Native Americans.

In an audio clip recorded at a fundraiser on November 6, 2023, Sheehy brags about roping and branding with members of the Crow Nation. He says “it’s a great way to bond with the Indians while they’re drunk at 8:00 a.m.”

Four days later, while speaking at a Hamilton campaign event, Sheehy told the audience he rode in the Crow Fair parade. “They’ll let you know when they like you or not, if Coors Light cans flying by your head… They respect that,” was heard on another audio clip.

Sheehy is in a tight race against three-term U.S. Sen. Tester (D-MT), a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. In an article published on Friday, August 30, 2024, Sheehy leads the race by 3.5% points in an average of 13 polls, according to The Hill.

Montana values, Sheehy claims, but backed by New York Hedge Fund billionaires.

And the audio clip below.

Discussion

