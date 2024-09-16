Tim Walz: Women Don't Trust Trump

The vice presidential nominee hit the nail on the head
By John AmatoSeptember 16, 2024

During a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Saturday, Governor Tim Walz blasted Trump over his changing abortion positions and mocked him for refusing to tell the American people if he supports a national abortion ban.

We all know why and so does Walz.

He also had another easy one, he refused to answer if he would sign, veto a national abortion ban.

Wouldn't answer it.

Well, you know why.

You know why.

All of a sudden now he says he's all for the support or whatever.

Here's the deal, he doesn't trust women and they sure the hell don't trust him.

And for all of you.

Women do not trust Trump on healthcare and their freedom to control their own bodies, because of course they don't. He's shown them what he'll do and what he's got planned.

As usual, Walz knocks it out of the park.

