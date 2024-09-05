Watters: Tim Walz Lacks Masculinity For Drinking Milkshake With A Straw

Weirdo stalker Jesse Watters attacked Tim Walz for having a straw in a milkshake before going on an unhinged racist and sexist rant about how hard white men like himself supposedly have it in America. As The Wrap noted:

Watters appeared to reference Walz’s recent trip to Cook Out alongside North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Vice President Kamala Harris’ VP pick was seen holding a straw in the same hand as his milkshake, which he was also seen eating with a spoon. It is unclear where Watters came up with the idea that “women do not love Tim Walz.”

The panel on this Week's The Five were apparently triggered by an article at Salon titled Joyful warrior Tim Walz and the last days of patriarchy, with the subtitle "Tim Walz drives MAGA men nuts — he's living proof that their tormented masculinity is yesterday's news."

From the conversation that ensued, that's about as much of the article as any of them read, and it resulted in this idiocy from Watters, with his cohost Greg Gutfeld busting a gut in reaction to this sexist diatribe:

PIRRO: You know Jesse, do you agree that Tim Walz is driving MAGA men nuts with his masculinity? WATTERS: Women love masculinity and women do not love Tim Walz so that should just tell you about how masculine Tim Walz is. The other day you saw him with a vanilla ice cream shake... had a straw in it, oh again that tells you everything. Judge Jeanine, and I think I speak for the men at the table, which is just me, all men want is respect. It's all we want. We don't want to be pandered to with camouflage and country music and men like Walz. We have a tough life. We're not complaining, but we have to compete in academically, we have to then compete out in the workforce, which has been rigged against us by DEI and illegal immigration. Some of the jobs are very dangerous. You've got to work on oil rigs. You've got to be a police officer, a cable news host... one of the most dangerous jobs, I mean I could be fired like that like that. Like that... that's how dangerous it is. I want to say something but I'll get fired that's how dangerous it. And there is so much pressure to then get out of the job and then make enough money so you can compete for women, and you guys don't make it easy. But once we have the women, then you've got to have a baby, and then two babies, and then they want three babies, and they need a bigger house! And then you can't forget to save in your 401Ks, and you have to protect the family, and protect the land you own, and all you want to do is just kind of hang out have a nice life, but then everybody in the culture tells you you're toxic and they tell you you're a bad guy and they try to MeToo you and enough is enough already! I mean stay out of our clubs, our sports and our business. So Trump is tapped into that and he's saying, we need boundaries, we need to strength. We need people that aren't afraid to say what they feel, and stop having guys always agree with women, with whatever women want, because women change what they want, constantly! They don't even know what they want! They want to design a man who cries and it just follows around women. “Okay, okay, okay.” No!

I hate to break it to Watters, but men aren't the only ones that work on oil rigs, or are cops, or hundreds of other dangerous jobs. And he talks about women as though they're objects to collect, which is how I'm sure he thinks of them. I'm not sure how the women on that panel sat there and listened to that garbage without walking off the set.

Here's some of the reaction to the straw remark about Walz on Xitter:

NARRATOR: “Jesse Watters was wearing liquid foundation, eyeliner, and face powder when he mocked Tim Walz’s lack of masculinity for using a straw.” — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 4, 2024

How does Jesse drink his milkshakes? — D Villella❄️🇺🇸 🦅 (@dvillella) September 4, 2024

Watters = insecure, sexist, clueless, toxic, weird. — Anita Finlay (@AnitaFinlay) September 5, 2024

Tim Walz didn't have to let the air out of his wife's tires to get him to date her. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) September 4, 2024

The “alphas” sure love talking about other mens’ masculinity. Kinda weird imo — Jon Evans  (@jonevnz) September 4, 2024

Of all the times they have had nothing, they've rarely had more nothing than this. — Tom Mullaly💧Life Expansion (@wagefreedom) September 4, 2024

@JesseBWatters is a fucking misogynist who deflated a woman’s tires so she needed help, then he began an affair with her while married to another. #GOPFamilyValues #WeirdAFWatters — November Witch (@witch_november) September 4, 2024