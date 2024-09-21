Who Is Left To Hate For Trump Supporters?

Hate is at the root of the MAGA cult. Hate has been at the root of conservative politics since Rush Limbaugh was given free reign by Ronald Reagan to pollute the airwaves ad nauseam with the destruction of the Fairness Doctrine.

Limbaugh's ideas were not based on policies, legislation or culture positions, but to make Republican voters despise the left so much that they would forgo all their morals, credibility, and vote for a racist rapist instead of a Democratic politician.

In Duncan Black's post, No One left To hate, he writes:

I get that hating immigrants and minorities has a lot more political appeal than I would like, but once the setting for "other" is a bit to broad then I assume you starting hitting some of your own voters. IVF users? Parents who have adopted? Women without kids generally? There are a lot of people in those categories.

The MAGA GOP already hates the LGBTQ+ community, rainbow flags, the left, black and brown people, yellow people, mixed color people, pro-choice people, childless cat women, every religion except Christianity, public school teachers, books, vegetarians, science, solar power, wind power, federal agencies, mail-in voting, Bud Lite, M&M's, cartoon characters, candy, history, vaccines, Halloween, green energy, Taylor Swift, gun control…

As Duncan writes, they are turning on their own people now. They despise any Republican who refuses to be indoctrinated into the Maga cult. They despise the Bush family, which was representative of much of the conservative movement for 50 years.

That's all I can think of at the moment.

So what’s next?

Single men without children?

People owning lizards as pets?

Birdwatchers?

Gluten-free diets?

People who meditate?

Condoms?

Octogenarians?

Roombas?

Electric ovens?

Soup cans?

Electric shavers?

Compost?

The color pink?

Paper bags?

Please add to the list.