Afghan Man Arrested In OK City Over Election Day Terror Plot

By Susie MadrakOctober 9, 2024

The FBI arrested an Afghan man who officials say was plotting an ISIS-inspired Election Day attack targeting large crowds in the U.S., the Justice Department said yesterday. Via CNN:

The FBI arrested 27-year-old Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi in Oklahoma on Monday after he purchased rifles and ammunition from an undercover law enforcement officer. He is facing several charges, including conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

Partnering with an unnamed juvenile, Tawhedi planned to liquidate his assets, repatriate his family to Afghanistan, purchase assault rifles and “stage a violent attack” in the US, court documents say. The juvenile has also been arrested, according to court documents.

The indictment comes as the Justice Department has publicly – and repeatedly – said its focus is on protecting the November presidential election from foreign threats. Tawhedi’s alleged plot, which prosecutors say was aimed at targeting “large gatherings of people,” was foiled less than a month before voters head to the polls.

