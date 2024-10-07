Trump Paints Himself As Very Smart Liar In Contrast To Harris

During an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump tried to label VP Harris as a serial liar, but instead made the case against his own mental deficiencies and pathological need to lie about literally everything. It's all projection.

"I think they don't believe anything she says, everything she says is a liar, you know, it's a total lie," Trump sneered.

Trump just defined the MAGA cult for us, with him as Fearless Leader. Then Trump turned to another one of his BIG LIES.

TRUMP: Look, she had one thing in her resumé, it was a big deal, you know, I talk about it a lot because it's so simple for people to understand. I worked at McDonald's, she said, I worked there, oh, it was so hard, it was so this, I worked there for so long, it was so, so terrible, she worked over the french fries, okay, it was so terrible, the heat was so, she never worked there, okay, that was one of many lies. It's a sort of a, you know, it's a bigger lie than people think.

MAGAts lied about this and Trump uses it often.

As USA TODAY reports, "But there is no evidence McDonald's has weighed in on the credibility of Harris' statement. There are no credible news reports about the restaurant chain making a statement about Harris, and nothing resembling the statement appears on the chain's social media accounts or website. Fournier offered no evidence for his claim on X and didn't respond to a request for comment."

Almost everything Trump says against his rivals are lies.

TRUMP: What I like is it's so simple to understand, you know, a lot of her lies, you know, they go around, although she doesn't lie in a complicated way because her mind doesn't work that way. She's not a smart person, she's a low IQ individual, and this country can't have a low IQ person doing this for another four years. We had it for four years with him, we can't have a low IQ person, she's a stupid person, We can't have a stupid person as our president.

To Trump, Harris is a simple liar, unlike the traitor, who is a very complicated liar.

A low IQ person would not be able to pass any state bar exam, much less California's, which is one of the hardest in the nation. If Harris is so stupid with low IQ, how did she make Trump look like a fool during his debate with her?

I'd love to see Trump take a public acuity test.

I bet you he could not even repeat "fruit, chair, motorboat, cat and celery" back to an examiner.

Demented Donald's hyperbolic attacks on VP Harris are becoming more desperate and insane, not to mention the projection, which is almost comical at this point.