Former MAGA Candidate Arrested After Stealing Ballots

Another GOP congressional candidate caught stealing ballots, this one a Madison County precinct committeeman in Indiana.

Source: Indy Star

Larry Lee Savage Jr., a former Republican 5th Congressional District candidate, turned himself into jail Tuesday morning after he was charged with stealing ballots during a public test of voting machines in Madison County.

Before voting machines can be used in Indiana elections, they're tested in front of political parties' representatives, candidates, media and the general public. Savage was elected as a precinct committeeman, a local political party leader, during the May Republican primary and was watching a public voting machine test in Madison County on Oct. 3.

In the test, election officials manually gather information from ballots. They then run the same ballots through the voting machines and compare the results for accuracy.

Madison County tested four voting machines with 136 ballots on Oct. 3. Two of the ballots went missing over the course of the test. Surveillance footage showed Savage folding them and putting them into his pocket, according to a probable cause affidavit.

While conducting a search warrant, police officers found the missing ballots in Savage's car.

On Monday, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Savage on one charge of destroying or misplacing a ballot and one charge of theft.

Savage ran in the Indiana 5th Congressional District Republican primary against Rep. Victoria Spartz and seven other candidates, winning just under 2% of the vote. On social media, Savage describes himself as a "MAGA candidate."