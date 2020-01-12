Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Former Mrs. Florida Headed To Prison For Stealing Elderly Mom’s SSI Checks

And is as always the case with these types, Karyn Turk claims to be the victim for her thieving.
By Ed Scarce
Former Mrs. Florida Headed To Prison For Stealing Elderly Mom’s SSI Checks
Karyn Turk poses with Roger Stone, another convicted felon. Image from: Amy Beth Bennett / Sun Sentinel

Turk's take is more than $320,000, according to multiple lawsuits against her.

Source: Sun Sentinel

Karyn Turk, a former Mrs. Florida beauty pageant winner turned conservative commentator, was sentenced to a month in federal prison plus five months of house arrest Thursday after pleading guilty to social security fraud in September.

The charge stemmed from Turk pocketing her mother’s social security checks rather than sending the money to the nursing home in which her mother was receiving care for dementia. Turk’s mother died June 10.

In separate cases in civil court, the nursing home, the mother’s court-appointed guardian and the guardian’s lawyers are all suing Turk to collect money they say she owes them as the representative of her mother’s estate. The total amount owed according to the three lawsuits is more than $320,000.

Turk is suing the nursing home for negligence.

On Friday, the day after she was sentenced to prison and ordered to work 100 hours in a nursing home, Turk noted on Twitter, “Look beyond the headlines. There’s always more to the story. Nursing home neglect is real.”


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Caught Up In A Medicare Drug Fraud

Caught Up In A Medicare Drug Fraud

Either Denise Heap's mother was being given expensive medications for conditions she didn't have — such as breast cancer, asthma, emphysema and high cholesterol — or something sinister was going on: Someone was using her mother to [...]
Jan 01, 2014
By ProPublica

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.