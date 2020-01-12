Former Mrs. Florida Headed To Prison For Stealing Elderly Mom’s SSI Checks

Turk's take is more than $320,000, according to multiple lawsuits against her.

Source: Sun Sentinel

Karyn Turk, a former Mrs. Florida beauty pageant winner turned conservative commentator, was sentenced to a month in federal prison plus five months of house arrest Thursday after pleading guilty to social security fraud in September.

The charge stemmed from Turk pocketing her mother’s social security checks rather than sending the money to the nursing home in which her mother was receiving care for dementia. Turk’s mother died June 10.

In separate cases in civil court, the nursing home, the mother’s court-appointed guardian and the guardian’s lawyers are all suing Turk to collect money they say she owes them as the representative of her mother’s estate. The total amount owed according to the three lawsuits is more than $320,000.

Turk is suing the nursing home for negligence.

On Friday, the day after she was sentenced to prison and ordered to work 100 hours in a nursing home, Turk noted on Twitter, “Look beyond the headlines. There’s always more to the story. Nursing home neglect is real.”