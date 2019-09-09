Bahamian Refugees Were Told To Get Off Ferry Headed To Florida

Bahamian refugees were told to disembark from a boat headed to the U.S. mainland. CNN's New Day reports:

"This morning, we're getting word of new suffering for Bahamians when they need it the least as evacuations continue, hundreds of Bahamians hoping to flee the devastation were told to get off a ferry headed to the United States," Alysin Camerota said.

Please, passengers that don't have U.S. visa, please proceed to disembark.

"So this video was taken aboard a ferry leaving the Bahamas. It was taken by a reporter for WSVN. The announcement as you can hear there, told evacuees traveling to the U.S. without a visa to disembark. As many as 130 people left the ferry. On the website, the border customs says they are not required for Bahamians flying to the United States as long as they have a passport and no criminal record. Problem is, the airport there has been destroyed. So people have to take a boat," Camerota said.

"The agency leading U.S. relief efforts in the Bahamas describes what they're seeing as looking like, quote, 'nuclear bombs were dropped.' So far, about $4 million in U.S. international aid has been announced just for the basics like food and water."

Brian Entin, the Miami reporter who first reported the situation, still has questions:

Just interviewed @CBPFlorida when we got off ferry in FL. They say they would have accepted and processed the Bahamians, and blame the ferry company Balearia. CBP says they tried to coordinate with Balearia but company "made a business decision" to take the evacuees off the boat. pic.twitter.com/ONkgdcJvS3 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 9, 2019

Just got official statement from Customs and Border Protection. pic.twitter.com/P1EIQz9nc1 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 9, 2019

What is interesting is cruise ship Grand Celebration evacuted more than 1000 Bahamians Friday and they did not require visas — was ok to just have passport and police record. What changed since then? — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 9, 2019