Pelosi On Pelosi: 'Nancy Would Cut Your Head Off And You'd Not Know You're Bleeding'

The New Day panel on CNN was talking about today's White House meeting with Trump and politicial leaders, and how Trump is looking for someone to offer him an out.

"I love how you sat here patiently and waited as he spoke about the incoming Speaker of the House, who happens to be one of the people who raised you. But if you can tell us what Speaker Pelosi thinks about going in..." John Berman said.

"John, we have known you for two decades. Do you think i'm going to come on CNN and talk about my mother?" Alexandra Pelosi said.

"You are a fantastic political reporter. How does she approach meetings with President Trump, A? And B, just what are your feelings about this person who you know quite well becoming Speaker of the House?"

"She'll cut your head off and you won't even know you're bleeding. That's all you need to know about her. No one ever won betting against Nancy Pelosi," she said.

"You have to give her credit. No matter what you think of her, you have to give her credit because, think about it, think about all those presidents she's endured, right? The Bushes, the Clintons. she's been around. This is not her first rodeo, as your friend George Bush would say. She'd make you sleep at night, knowing she's there."