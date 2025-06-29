ICE Sends In The SWAT Team To Grab The Taco Lady

There are hundreds of these types of stories occurring every day. It's grotesque and un-American. Or at the very least, it should not be something Americans do. Snatch and grab arrests based solely on racial profiling on city streets used to be something that happened only in the bad countries. Now it happens here, every day.

Source: KABC

LADERA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows community members rushing in to try and help a street vendor as she was taken by ICE agents in Ladera Heights.

The incident unfolded on Monday as Celina Ramirez was selling tacos on the sidewalk outside a Home Depot.

Aleca Le Blanc witnessed the incident and described the agents as: "Ten guys, all jacked up and armed, taking away a woman who probably weighs 100 pounds. That already is ridiculous."

Le Blanc captured the chaotic incident on video.

According to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network - which has set up a GoFundMe to help Celina's partner and their 4-year-old son - the 26-year-old came to the United States two years ago hoping for a better life.



Le Blanc says Ramirez was targeted simply because she's Latina.

"Drove up the street, saw her as an easy target and chased her down. None of them would identify their agencies, their names, badges, any of those things. They didn't know what her name was. They didn't have a warrant."

She says it happened in an instant as the agents dressed in street clothes chased after Ramirez after she ran across the street.

"What I saw just looked like men trying to abduct a woman off the street. This is the stuff of nightmares for women," Le Blanc added.