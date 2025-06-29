'Not A Doer!' Donald Trump Explodes At Thom Tillis For Opposing His Megabill

President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) over the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill that could strip health care from millions of Medicaid recipients.

"Thom Tillis has hurt the great people of North Carolina," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social. "Even on the catastrophic flooding, nothing was done to help until I took office."

"Then a MIRACLE took place! Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER! He’s even worse than Rand 'Fauci' Paul!" he added.

On Saturday, Tillis said that he would not support the spending bill unless changes were made to Medicaid cuts.

Trump responded by threatening to challenge Tillis in the North Carolina primary. He said he was “looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina.”