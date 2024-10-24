Hilarious New Ad Shows The Home Where Trump Really Belongs

Eric Swalwell has a great new ad that gets right to the heart of what’s wrong with Donald Trump going back into the White House: his senility. Sure, he belongs in federal prison but while we wait on the criminal justice to sentence him for the 34 felonies he’s been convicted of and to try him on the dozens remaining, this man is already stark, raving GAGA.

The ad, published by MeidasTouch, shows a “Grandpa Trump” worrying his family as he rants about “eating the cats,” executing babies and “Big, massive, dumps!” at the dinner table. The “father” takes away his car keys and top secret documents that had been hidden in Gramps’ suit jacket.

“Then a friend told us there was somewhere he could get the help he so desperately needed,” the “mother” says. It’s a nursing home called “A Place For Trump.” We see him exclaiming, “Person, woman, man, camera, TV,” to a woman in scrubs before being gently led inside.

“Now, he has round-the-clock support and can enjoy the things he loves,” “Mom,” says. Such as writing crazy social media posts such as “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” on his phone, at 3 AM. Later, he announces to his caregiver, “I have concepts of a plan!”

“So, this November, let’s all vote to put him in 'A place for Trump,' the woman concludes, “Because we all know he belongs in a home, just not this one.” An image of the White House appears on the screen.

I know I’m not alone in thinking Trump belongs in prison first and foremost. But Swalwell does a terrific job highlighting just how mentally and physically unfit Trump is for the presidency, too.