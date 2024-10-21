Imagine That: McFelon Offered Gender-Affirming Care For Prisoners

Have you been subjected to the homophobic and transphobic ads the McFelon's campaign has been pushing on the airwaves? I sure have! That's when I mute the TV.

Nothing about the hamburglar is real, including when he cosplayed being a worker at a closed McDonald's for ten minutes with fake customers at a drive-thru window or when he posted an AI image of himself last night as a strapping, well-endowed, muscle-y Steelers' football star. Everything about Trump is fake.

As the Morning Joe panel discussed, those transphobic ads are utter bullshit, as a New York Times report shows Trump appointees at the Bureau of Prisons, a division of the Justice Department, provided gender-affirming treatments, including hormone therapy, for inmates who requested it.

Via The New York Times:

A campaign ad released by former President Donald J. Trump in battleground states slams Vice President Harris for supporting taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries for prisoners and migrants, concluding: “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.” But the Trump administration’s record on providing services for transgender people in the sprawling federal prison system, which houses thousands of undocumented immigrants awaiting trial or deportation, is more nuanced than the 30-second spot suggests. Trump appointees at the Bureau of Prisons, a division of the Justice Department, provided an array of gender-affirming treatments, including hormone therapy, for a small group of inmates who requested it during Mr. Trump’s four years in office. In a February 2018 budget memo to Congress, bureau officials wrote that under federal law, they were obligated to pay for a prisoner’s “surgery” if it was deemed medically necessary. Still, legal wrangling delayed the first such operation until 2022, long after Mr. Trump left office.

“Transgender offenders may require individual counseling and emotional support,” officials wrote. “Medical care may include pharmaceutical interventions (e.g., cross-gender hormone therapy), hair removal and surgery (if individualized assessment indicates surgical intervention is applicable).”

Hey, Donald, 'they/them' is also we the people. He's reminding me of Mark Robinson right now, who loathed the trans community, but watched trans porn.