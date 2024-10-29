Listen To 'Bohemian Trumpsody'

The Marsh family are a YouTube favorite, and they're getting political over the U.S. election. Here's what the British family says:

Well, with the polls so tight a week out, we decided to revisit US Election politics one last time, and ambitiously to have a stab at building a parody around one of the greatest songs ever written, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” which was the inimitable mock opera lead single from their album “A Night at the Opera” released in 1975. It was a monstrous production, created across eight generations of 24-track tape and with hundreds of overdubs, complex layered harmonies, subsections, innovations. And at its core, the spectacular vocals of Freddie Mercury – one of the finest singers ever, on top form.

It has been parodied so many times already, including an iconic version by the Muppets (which the kids loved and grew up with), and it’s been twisted to fit subjects from the menopause to coronavirus. But our chosen subject is the willingness of so many decent people to hold their nose and - likely - vote for Donald Trump in the forthcoming US Presidential Election. We know we’ve sung about it already twice, and we don’t live or vote in the USA. But the whole world has a stake in this election – and it’s a free world. At least, for now. We chose not to riff off the many daft claims, stories, or issues (the cat ladies and cats and dogs have been cut up plenty), but just to try to cut to the fundamentals, and think about behaviours, facts, values, and history. Some of the footage is from the US Congress hearings.