Tom Brokaw Tells Black Caucus To Listen To Trump More - No, Really

You have to hear him say this to believe he said it, but here's the transcript:

TOM BROKAW: [John Kelly is] a Marine. The Marines know if you go into combat you have to get everybody on the same team. You can't go into combat with divisions going on. You have to have a concentrated idea about the objectives. I thought the meeting with the Hispanic Caucus was one of the most important ones because they found a way to talk to each other. America's tired of tribal warfare. That's what we got last week, the disputed meeting about what the president said or didn't say blew up an important part of what we need to get done about DACA.

What the so-called president said, Tom, was that African countries and Haiti were shitholes, and why didn't we have more immigration from Norway? That's racist. And HE blew up DACA by changing his mind from Monday to Thursday. Probably because of too much Fox News and having actual racists like Stephen Miller in his ear. Continuing...

BROKAW: Wherever you stand on it, we have to find a way we can have common ground and not have everybody go to the respective corners and only come out punching at each other... I think if somebody were to do something dramatic, if the Black Caucus, for example, which I thought made a terrible error, one of the members said after that meeting "Donald Trump could lead the Ku Klux Klan." that's not what it's about. Ku Klux Klan murdered people; they were in white sheets, terrible reputation. So instead of doing that, put together a small group in the black caucus or any of the other caucuses and say to the White House, "We'd like to come down and have a conversation with the president in a private meeting so he understands what we're thinking and we have a better idea about what he's thinking."

If the past year has taught us anything, it's that you can't trust a single word this so-called president says ever. He has lied daily since taking office. "Conversations" with known liars are not fruitful, ever.

Twitter gave Tom Brokaw his own earful, not that he'll ever notice:

I'm tired of people like Tom Brokaw telling Blacks "Its time to have a Conversation" every time there is a racial incident, then use that Conversation to end the Conversation. — Mauve Lange (@MauveLange) January 18, 2018

.@tombrokaw The president of the United States is a criminal who conspired with Russia and is actively obstructing justice to cover it up. Please enjoy your retirement and stop telling the Congressional Black Caucus what to do. — Ryan Knight, PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) January 18, 2018

Tom Brokaw should not be dismissive of the Congressional Black Caucus member’s comment about Trump and the KKK. Trump’s grandfather supported the KKK and from what we’ve seen, the Trumpkin doesn’t fall far from the tree. So Mr Brokaw can go roll his eyes elsewhere. #morningjoe — AGirlHasNoPresident (@AGirlHasNoPrezz) January 18, 2018

I have a lot of respect for Tom Brokaw, but I'm not interested in listening to him police the language of the Congressional Black Caucus. Obviously saying "Trump could lead the Klan" was hyperbole to illustrate the point that the President is an unrepentant racist #MorningJoe — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) January 18, 2018