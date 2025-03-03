Puppets On A Kremlin String?

The Marsh Family's take on the "grotesque disrespectful media spectacle hosted by Trump & Vance at the White House."
By Ed ScarceMarch 3, 2025

With a nod to Coldplay, the Marsh Family from Kent, England, are back, voicing their displeasure over the sordid spectacle we all witnessed on Friday. Written in solidarity with President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people.

Source: Marsh Family

One of our favourite Coldplay songs is "Viva La Vida" - with its nod to Frida Kahlo, its lavish strings, its rotation and roar, its bells and history, and its heel-thumping singalong harmonic personality. It means "Long Live Life" and was released in 2008.

Our version takes the sense of history, the pain, the trauma, and the notion of world rule, and applies it to the most disgusting media spectacle to date - with already several to choose from - of the new US administration. Like many around the world, as well as disheartened friends in the US, we watched the undignified ambush of Zelensky's trip to the White House with dismay and pity. It was a very unbecoming sight - just at a human level - even without all the higher stakes, deals, implications, and nightmares unfolding as another win is handed to Putin, and more pressure placed on Ukraine.

Like many we are hoping for a miraculous path forward that can somehow turn Trump's intensity into an outcome that can transform into a lasting peace - but given how misdirected the fury and energy and narrative is at the moment, it's quite hard to see it turning out other than a quickfire US withdrawal of support. If that happens, we're in a cowardly new world.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon