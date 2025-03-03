Puppets On A Kremlin String?

With a nod to Coldplay, the Marsh Family from Kent, England, are back, voicing their displeasure over the sordid spectacle we all witnessed on Friday. Written in solidarity with President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people.

Source: Marsh Family

One of our favourite Coldplay songs is "Viva La Vida" - with its nod to Frida Kahlo, its lavish strings, its rotation and roar, its bells and history, and its heel-thumping singalong harmonic personality. It means "Long Live Life" and was released in 2008.

Our version takes the sense of history, the pain, the trauma, and the notion of world rule, and applies it to the most disgusting media spectacle to date - with already several to choose from - of the new US administration. Like many around the world, as well as disheartened friends in the US, we watched the undignified ambush of Zelensky's trip to the White House with dismay and pity. It was a very unbecoming sight - just at a human level - even without all the higher stakes, deals, implications, and nightmares unfolding as another win is handed to Putin, and more pressure placed on Ukraine.

Like many we are hoping for a miraculous path forward that can somehow turn Trump's intensity into an outcome that can transform into a lasting peace - but given how misdirected the fury and energy and narrative is at the moment, it's quite hard to see it turning out other than a quickfire US withdrawal of support. If that happens, we're in a cowardly new world.