LIVE: President Zelenskyy Addresses Congress

He is expected to push for a no-fly zone and for more fighter planes.
By Susie MadrakMarch 16, 2022

Via CNN:

(CNN)President Joe Biden is confronting a daily deluge of pressure from lawmakers on Capitol Hill to do more -- and act faster -- to help Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin intensifies his bloody attacks across the country.

Those calls are poised to only grow louder on Wednesday after members of Congress hear fresh pleas for assistance directly from one man who is hunkered down in Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky is set to deliver a rare wartime speech to Congress in the morning, less than two weeks after the Ukrainian leader held a virtual meeting with US lawmakers. He is widely expected to use Wednesday's address -- as he has in speeches to other friendly governments -- to make an impassioned appeal yet again to the US for more help, including for certain kinds of military assistance that the Biden administration has already come out against.

Lawmakers and aides on Capitol Hill told CNN that they expect the next major round of deliberations in Washington on how to best aid Ukraine's fight against Russia will, in no small part, hinge on what exactly Zelensky asks for when he speaks to Congress. The speech comes as some on Capitol Hill are losing patience with the administration's pace and its unwillingness -- for now -- to go as far as Zelensky has wanted in supplying fighter jets and imposing a no-fly zone over the country. Those two things are likely to be among the things the Ukrainian leader asks for in Wednesday's speech, but the administration has ruled them out over concerns of how Putin would interpret those moves.

