Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Magic Giant performs, Disaster Party. It's one week til the elections, and the fascists have given their final argument in Madison Square Garden. When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.

The Eff'ing News covers the Klan Fourth Reich rally at Madison Square Garden.

Balloon Juice suggest girding your loins and staying joyful.

Today's Pharyngulia is brought to us by the Letter C.

Wonkette asks how the rape exceptions in the abortion bans (yes, plural) are going?

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania shows us an eerie coinky-dink!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

