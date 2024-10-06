Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Nick Jonas & The Administration performs, Conspiracy Theory. Yup, we're going there!

PoliticalProf gives us a quick rundown on the latest conspiracy effort.

Digby Sez this is the most cynical ploy in history.

alicublog present the lies and the lying liars who tell them. Redux.

and if that ain't enough, Angry Bear tells us about the plan to destroy Obamacare.

Bonus Track: Seattle's only Fake News, The Needling: Two-Drink Limit Imposed After Knitting Needle Fight at New Capitol Hill Crochet & Coffee Café. Nothing like a nervous knitter!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).