Tim Pool Ends Podcast To Concentrate On Non-Existent Family

Another Russian asset finds it hard to make ends meet after it was revealed who was paying him, upwards of $100,000 per week according to the Department of Justice. Pool hasn't been charged, unlike some in the sprawling indictment but that could just be a matter of time. Whatever the reason for Pool ending his show (that employed thirty full and part-time staff), it certainly wasn't for "family reasons" as he doesn't have one.

Six weeks after professional beanie wearer Tim Pool was revealed to have been a very useful idiot for a Russian influence campaign, the unfortunately-popular right-winger announced plans to step down from his streaming empire to focus on his family. The problem is that Tim Pool doesn't have a family—a detail that he himself admits in the announcement below:

🚨After being named by the DOJ as a paid Russian Propagandist, a VERY nervous Tim Pool announced his show was over because he's rich, can't find enough people to operate a camera, and wants to spend more time with his family, blah blah blah. /1 pic.twitter.com/osoiqInget — Dean Blundell🇨🇦 (@ItsDeanBlundell) October 23, 2024

We're at a point where I don't want to put my family at risk, and there's limited things I'm willing to say because of the psychopaths who threaten us every single day…This is the weirdest way to announce that I'm pursuing my family life to the best of my abilities. … For the past couple of years, there are people [in the comments] saying, '"Haha Tim, you don't have any children. Why aren't you married?" And the reality is, because I'm sacrificing to try and make this work and produce something I think is valuable to people. I's come to a point where I said, why should I? when I should just do what any good man would do and try to have my family?