OLD AND TIRED: Trump Lies About Schools And Transgender People

Appearing on Fox and Friends Monday, Trump was in a barbershop and gave a demented response to a question about improving school systems in the Bronx.

In a screened audience for Donald Dump, he turned an innocent question about education into a racist, homophobic, anti-trans diatribe.

F&F co-host Lawrence Jones set up the question but lied about what the man asked. The questioner never brought up the idea of what should and should not be taught in schools, but Jones covered up for Trump's anti-trans rant.

The man has a five year-old son.

QUESTION: I have a lot of people asking me questions as far as the failing school systems that we have here in the Bronx. What are we gonna do to improve that in our school systems? TRUMP: Well, we're moving them back from Washington where you have people that don't care about New York, frankly. You know, in Washington, I don't know if you haven't noticed this, you got Department of Education, Department of Education, you got half the buildings in Department of Education. I never saw, you don't need any of them. You know, I want one person and a secretary to just make sure they're teaching English, okay? Give her a little English, okay? I say reading, writing, and arithmetic.

Since Trump has no idea what education or schools do or teach he never addressed his concerns he launched into something he remembered he said before about creating jobs.

Diminished Donald thinks the Dept of Education for over 300 million people should be run like his Trump offices -- a secretary, a phone, and a desk.

Teaching English? WTF? Is the entire US school system made up of kids from illegal immigrant rapists, drug traffickers, cartels, pedophile rings and murderers? His reading, writing, and arithmetic response was right out of the 1960's handbook.

TRUMP: No transgender, no operations. You know, they take your kid. There are some places, your boy leaves the school, comes back a girl, okay? Without parental consent. What is that all about? That's like, that's, when they talk about a threat to democracy, they're a threat. Could you imagine without parental consent? At first, when I was told that was actually happening, I said, you know, it's an exaggeration. No, it happens. It happens. There are areas where it happens. We're not going to let it happen.

OMG! Will the NY Times please run some headlines about this answer alone.

It's sick and twisted.

WTF does no transgenders mean?

It's just like when Trump claimed Haitian migrants are eating the cats. the dogs and the geese, he's now claiming teachers are sending you kids off to secret facilities to change your child's gender.

His defense was that he heard about it and just passed on what he was hearing that was the defense during a presidential debate.

I heard Trump had inappropriate relations with Ivana when she was a child. It was on social media somewhere so I think it's valid that we write this up as fact eveyday.

Trump is an embarrassment to public discourse.