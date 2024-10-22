Trump's Intelligence Chief Suspects Putin Blackmailing Trump

Trump's former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats suspects the GOP candidate is being blackmailed by Putin. Bob Woodward this bomb while promoting his book,"War."

During an interview on Tim Miller's The Bulwark Podcast, Woodward discussed how he spoke with former DNI Coats about Trump's relationship with Putin. Woodward said:

"Coats who, for two and a half years was Trump's director of national intelligence, all the intelligence agencies, including the CIA, sees this. They don't have all of the information, but he sees it."

Newsweek disclosed additional details about Coats and Trump's relationship, which was not a love fest.

Coats, who has previously issued warnings on Trump's behavior since leaving the former president's employ, was the director of national intelligence from 2017 to 2019, before being let go from the position after disagreeing with the then president on several issues.

Trump's former DNI is respected in the intelligence community. Jeff Nesbit knows Coats and tweeted a comment on Woodward's claim:

I know Dan Coats (who was Trump's DNI). He was an excellent, highly-regarded IN GOP senator and understands DC well. If he is asking the question - is Trump being blackmailed by the Kremlin, as he said to Bob Woodward - we should take him seriously.

Coats stepped down from his DNI post in the Trump administration in 2019. Coats disagreed with Trump on the topics of Russia and National Security. The very conservative and highly respected former GOP senator was replaced by super MAGA congressman John Ratcliffe. The qualifications for Ratcliffe's appointment to the top intelligence post? He was mayor of a Texas town with 8,000 people.

International Leaders Thought Trump was "Creepy" About Putin

Dan Coats wasn't the only one who suspected Trump's behavior around Putin was off. Former Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull spoke out about Trump's "friendship" with the Russian dictator. Turnbull said he and other international leaders thought Trump's behavior around Putin was "creepy."

“When you see Trump with Putin… he’s like the 12-year old boy that goes to high school and meets the captain of the football team. ‘My hero!’ It’s really creepy.”



-Malcolm Turnbull, Former Prime Minister of Australia.



#TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/dqzjyiV1MV — John Francis (@JohnF1CDO) October 16, 2024

You can listen to Tim Miller's entire interview with Bob Woodward interview over on The Bulwark's YouTube channel.