Trump's Intelligence Chief Suspects Putin Blackmailing Trump

Trump's former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats suspects the GOP candidate is being blackmailed by Putin. Bob Woodward this bomb while promoting his book,"War."
By RedStateRachelOctober 22, 2024

Trump's former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats suspects the GOP candidate is being blackmailed by Putin. Bob Woodward this bomb while promoting his book,"War."

During an interview on Tim Miller's The Bulwark Podcast, Woodward discussed how he spoke with former DNI Coats about Trump's relationship with Putin. Woodward said:

"Coats who, for two and a half years was Trump's director of national intelligence, all the intelligence agencies, including the CIA, sees this. They don't have all of the information, but he sees it."

Newsweek disclosed additional details about Coats and Trump's relationship, which was not a love fest.

Coats, who has previously issued warnings on Trump's behavior since leaving the former president's employ, was the director of national intelligence from 2017 to 2019, before being let go from the position after disagreeing with the then president on several issues.

Trump's former DNI is respected in the intelligence community. Jeff Nesbit knows Coats and tweeted a comment on Woodward's claim:

Coats stepped down from his DNI post in the Trump administration in 2019. Coats disagreed with Trump on the topics of Russia and National Security. The very conservative and highly respected former GOP senator was replaced by super MAGA congressman John Ratcliffe. The qualifications for Ratcliffe's appointment to the top intelligence post? He was mayor of a Texas town with 8,000 people.

International Leaders Thought Trump was "Creepy" About Putin

Dan Coats wasn't the only one who suspected Trump's behavior around Putin was off. Former Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull spoke out about Trump's "friendship" with the Russian dictator. Turnbull said he and other international leaders thought Trump's behavior around Putin was "creepy."

You can listen to Tim Miller's entire interview with Bob Woodward interview over on The Bulwark's YouTube channel.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon