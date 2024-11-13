Fox Hosts ‘Don’t Remember Republicans Acting Out’ After Biden Won

It’s no surprise that the sore winners at Fox News are already working to demonize people that don’t love the Felonious p***y grabber as much as they do. But in this case, they really ought to come up with better material.

Media Matters caught the delusional exchange on Fox & Friends this morning. It started out with cohost Steve Doocy saying “people are all entitled to their opinion” but since Trump just won a four-year term, “just deal with it.”

Oh, you mean the way Trump supporters and Fox News “dealt with it” by trying to overturn the 2020 election results? Then trying to blame an innocent guy, Ray Epps, for Jan. 6? Like when cohost Ainsley Earhardt’s “partner in domestic bliss” Sean Hannity teamed up with Tucker Carlson to get Fox correspondent Jacqui Heinrich fired for telling the truth, that there was no evidence of voter fraud from Dominion voting machines? Or maybe Fox News’ $787.5 million payout to Dominion for promoting voter fraud lies in order to delegitimize Biden’s election?

But wait, there was another whopper: Cohost Lawrence Jones said, “I don't remember Republicans acting out like this, cutting their hair and all of this after Donald Trump lost in 2020. You're sad, you're demoralized, but you move on.”

Cohost Brian Kilmeade piled on the deceit: If you're a Republican and cut your hair when Joe Biden won, 1-88-TELL-FOX. Because we don't know anybody that cut their hair.”

We can all laugh at this baloney. I’m certain these propagandists know they are lying, just like they knew they were lying in 2020. But make no mistake: the point is to demonize and delegitimize any Trump opposition early. And to permanently shove the MAGA insurrection down the memory hole. That’s the real game here.