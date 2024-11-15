Bartiromo Chokes As Guest Calls Gaetz 'Brilliant Legal Mind'

Friday on Mornings with Maria, Congressman Ralph Norman engaged in the most ridiculous description and promotion anyone has ever uttered on Matt Gaetz's behalf.

It was so strikingly bad that even MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo had trouble swallowing it.

Bartiromo sounded very down when she asked if Gaetz "can actually get confirmed, or is it not? He's not getting confirmed, and everybody knows that."

"Look, Matt Gaetz is a brilliant legal mind," fawned Rep. Norman. "Matt Gaetz will, he will be the left-winging socialist's worst enemy when he, I think he will get confirmed."

The US Attorney General is not supposed to play political games or attack the left, but we are dealing with Norman.

Rep. Norman is the only person on the planet to claim Gaetz has a brilliant mind.

The WSJ writes that Gaetz's nomination is already doomed and from twelve to thirty Republican Senators are already a no.

That didn't stop Norman from slobbering all over Matt.

NORMAN: Matt can handle himself. He has nothing to hide. The DOJ dismissed all the charges. The political witch hunt, and Matt knows this, the political witch hunt on the ethics reports have been done by House members, and we know who pushed that against him. He pushed back, DOJ dismissed it, and so, but he has nothing to hide. Matt Gaetz is a tremendous pick. You can trust what he does, and he's a risk taker, which is good, and is what's needed in that position.

Maria stumbled to give a positive affirmation of Norman's words.

"Okay," she said weakly. "That's good to have, to hear from you, because I know some of your colleagues don't feel that way."

The Fox Business host then asked Norman what his thoughts were. Gaetz said he didn't intend to take the oath again.

Rep. Norman continued to wax poetic about Gaetz's brilliance, including agreeing that what Gaetz did to Kevin McCarthy was right.

Maria's facial expressions tell it all.

Lest we forget, Rep. Norman wanted Mark Meadows to have Trump impose martial law during his final hours in office.