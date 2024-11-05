Iran Arrests Woman Who Stripped To Her Underwear At Tehran University

According to reports, the young woman had been accosted by morality police about dress code violations, her clothes torn and beaten, and in response had torn off her clothes to protest the ultra-strict dress code and her mistreatment. It is not known where she is now but such acts of defiance have been treated harshly in the past. She could be dead.

Source: NBC News

Iranian authorities have detained a young woman who was seen walking around a university in Tehran in her underwear, according to video shared on social media and state news agencies, in what activists say was a protest against enforcement of the country’s strict dress code.

Video showing the woman sitting on an outdoor staircase and then walking around in her underwear, which was shared widely on social media over the weekend, has been geolocated to a branch of the Islamic Azad University in the capital, Tehran, by NBC News.

Other students, including women wearing the state-mandated hijab, watch the woman with shock while a group of older people in more formal clothing confer nearby. Another video geolocated by NBC News shows the woman then walking next to the campus along a street before she struggles with a number of people beside a car.

She was later taken to the police station, Iran's semiofficial news agency Tasnim reported.

It is unclear exactly when the incident occurred. Both the video and reports in Iranian media began circulating Saturday.