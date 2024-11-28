Nominations Open For The 2024 Crookie Awards!

It's time to nominate folks and events for the 2024 Crookies! From December 24 through January 1, we'll be highlighting the highs and lows, greats and awfuls, of the political year.

One caveat: We will not give one. single. award. to Donald Trump. He deserves nothing. He's a loser. So hey Donald:

The awards will go to both the Good Guys and the bad guys, and we need input from our readers!

Leave your suggestions in the comments. What was the biggest HAPPY surprise of the year for you? The worst public figure not Trump? Best Cable News moment? Favorite Crooks and Liars post? (yes, we're partial to this blog and we prefer nominees for whom we have videos in our amazing archives.)

Let us know your nominees in comments, and thanks!

It's an open thread below for Thanksgiving reminiscences, Crookie Nominations, and general comments. Happy Thanksgiving!

