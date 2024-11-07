Trump's Potential AG Wants Dem Bodies 'Dragged Through The Streets'

What a delightful guy!
By Conover KennardNovember 7, 2024

The video above of Mike Davis, who could be Trump’s attorney general, is from 11 months ago. He's consistently been a terrible person, and he still has some violent thoughts. His words would be disqualifying in any other world, but we're stuck in a bizarre timeline. The Republican lawyer and former Senate aide has previously called for a "three-week reign of terror," and he's continuing down that road.

Davis really wants the job as Trump's AG and is calling for revenge against Democrats, even though Trump somehow pulled a victory on Election Day.

“Here’s my current mood,” Davis wrote on Xitter. “I want to drag their dead political bodies through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall. (Legally, politically, and financially, of course.)“

And he tweeted this just to confirm that he is serious.

And MAGA loves him:

