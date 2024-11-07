Trump's Potential AG Wants Dem Bodies 'Dragged Through The Streets'

The video above of Mike Davis, who could be Trump’s attorney general, is from 11 months ago. He's consistently been a terrible person, and he still has some violent thoughts. His words would be disqualifying in any other world, but we're stuck in a bizarre timeline. The Republican lawyer and former Senate aide has previously called for a "three-week reign of terror," and he's continuing down that road.
Davis really wants the job as Trump's AG and is calling for revenge against Democrats, even though Trump somehow pulled a victory on Election Day.
“Here’s my current mood,” Davis wrote on Xitter. “I want to drag their dead political bodies through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall. (Legally, politically, and financially, of course.)“
And he tweeted this just to confirm that he is serious.
Fact Check: True. pic.twitter.com/VIammh8ctX
— ?? Mike Davis ?? (@mrddmia) November 7, 2024
And MAGA loves him:
Mike for Attorney General. GO GET EM
In a separate post, he said, "fuck unity," while blaming Democrats for registered Republicans trying to assassinate his hero:
Fuck unity.
We have the votes.
And they tried to kill Trump.
— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 6, 2024
Total victory, we don't need unity https://t.co/ZPq0ulxENQ
— Anglo Varangian (@AngloVarangian) November 7, 2024
This
Allllllllll of this https://t.co/kImRa3yxi6
— D.Sauce (TIE) (@DakotaSidwell) November 6, 2024
King Trump was given immunity, so it feels like nothing matters anymore. Or does it? We're not going to lay down and die for MAGA. We are not going to cower or live in fear. Be careful what you wish for, Red Hats. Trump's tariffs will make consumer prices soar, and his mass deportation will cause food prices to hike, and there will be shortages. And we expect him to keep his promises with gas prices plunging immediately after the felon takes office. It's not going to be pretty. Also, most of us are armed, Mike.