Tucker Carlson: Abortion Is 'Human Sacrifice' That Causes Hurricanes

On Bannon's podcast, Tucker Carlson made some pretty bizarre claims about abortion, which might explain his alleged demonic attack. He's still not right in the head. Tucker told Bannon that the medical procedure is "human sacrifice" that causes hurricanes. He sounds like Alex Jones.

The New York Times reports:

Tucker Carlson, a top surrogate for former President Donald J. Trump who spoke at the Republican National Convention this summer and made racist claims at a Trump rally last week at Madison Square Garden, said on Monday that the increased occurrence of hurricanes in the United States was a consequence of abortion — which he characterized as “human sacrifice.”

Appearing on a podcast hosted by Stephen K. Bannon, a right-wing political strategist and Trump ally who was just released from prison, Mr. Carlson repeatedly portrayed abortion — a medical procedure — as a kind of religious human sacrifice. He dismissed scientific research that links global warming to the increased potency and frequency of hurricanes, saying instead that “it’s probably abortion, actually.”

“I’m sure I’ll be attacked for saying this, but I really believe it,” Mr. Carlson said, adding, “You can’t participate in human sacrifice without consequences.”